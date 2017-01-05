District court records for York County
District court records for York County District court records for Judges Dubs and Miner Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2hWvDuI Shawn Michael Fogle, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure charges filed by Hanover Borough Police Department, held for court. Jason Matthew Fields, of Hanover, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and simple assault charges filed by Hanover Borough Police Department, waived for court.
