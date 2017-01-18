District court records for Adams County

District court records for Adams County Joshua James Eckl, of New Oxford, simple assault and harassment charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police, waived for court. James Allen Long, of Hanover, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment charges filed by Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, waived for court.

