Crime watch, Judge Dubs, Jan. 10
Crime watch, Judge Dubs, Jan. 10 District Judge Dwayne A. Dubs' office covers Hanover. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/10/crime-watch-judge-dubs-jan-10/96385754/ Joshua J. Keeter: Thomasville; fleeing or attempting to elude office, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and other related offenses; waived to court.
