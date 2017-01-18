Church listings for Hanover area
Support group for widows: Hanover First Church of God will hold a support group for widows, from 10:30 a.m. to noon starting Jan. 21. The group will meet the first and third Saturdays of the month. Church listings for Hanover area Support group for widows: Hanover First Church of God will hold a support group for widows, from 10:30 a.m. to noon starting Jan. 21. The group will meet the first and third Saturdays of the month.
