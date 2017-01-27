Accused pizza thief's name is Cheese

Accused pizza thief's name is Cheese

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: USA Today

Accused pizza thief's name is Cheese His take? 2 pizzas and $25; now he faces felony charges. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kcIfQd HANOVER, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) 14 hr Just wow 7,207
News Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ... Jan 15 Ed S 1
News Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08) Jan 7 Tommy 32
Ummmm......yeah Jan 3 Meep 2
News Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08) Jan 3 Meep 17
News Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 1
power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14) Dec '16 Javajunkie334 7
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC