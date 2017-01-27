4,000 attended parade & dedication of...

4,000 attended parade & dedication of Dover's Civil War tablet to Jeba

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2kb4VjV It was late November 1907, the Saturday before Thanksgiving. All morning, crowds jammed the main roads leading into the small village of Dover, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) 7 hr Just wow 7,207
News Woman accused of hitting man with belt at bar, ... Jan 15 Ed S 1
News Paradise School 'riot': Police arrest six students (Apr '08) Jan 7 Tommy 32
Ummmm......yeah Jan 3 Meep 2
News Babies shaken or not? (Mar '08) Jan 3 Meep 17
News Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop Dec '16 Fitus T Bluster 1
power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14) Dec '16 Javajunkie334 7
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC