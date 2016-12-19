Two York County constables charged witha

Tuesday Dec 20

Two York County constables charged with record-tampering Two York County constables are free on their on recognizance, accused of fudging official state forms. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2016/12/19/york-county-constable-record-tampering/95619644/ Adam Harris, 40, of Hanover, and Royce Foltz II, 35, of Penn Township, are charged with tampering with public records, unlawful use of a computer, making false statements, various counts of theft by deception and, for Harris, receiving stolen property.

