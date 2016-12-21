Police log for Hanover area Dec. 21
Police log for Hanover area Dec. 21 Hanover Borough and Penn Township police logs for the past 24 hours. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2iglu9B :06 a.m. Minor injury was reported and towing was required following a crash at High and West Chestnut Streets.
