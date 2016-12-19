Police log for Hanover area Dec. 19
Police log for Hanover area Dec. 19 Hanover Borough, Penn Township and West Manheim Township police logs for the past three days. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2i2FZdA 4:17 a.m. Domestic argument between a man and a woman was reported in the first block of College Avenue.
