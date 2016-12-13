PHOTOS: Hershey Bears bring smiles and pucks toa

Members of the Hershey Bear hockey team made an appearance at Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13. The Bears made their annual visit taking the time to do arts & crafts with patients and families. Six-year-old Robert Reever of Dillsburg stops to hug Hershey Bear hockey mascot Coco after being discharged from the hospital.

