Margaret Bria, senior district justice, retires Margaret Bria, a senior district justice who served six terms as a district justice in Hanover, has retired. Bria said in a news release that she retired as a district justice in 1997, and spent 19 years in the senior role, serving as needed in other district courts in the region, including in York County.

