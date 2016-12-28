Margaret Bria, senior district justice, retires
Margaret Bria, senior district justice, retires Margaret Bria, a senior district justice who served six terms as a district justice in Hanover, has retired. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2htwrGY Bria said in a news release that she retired as a district justice in 1997, and spent 19 years in the senior role, serving as needed in other district courts in the region, including in York County.
