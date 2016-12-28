Margaret Bria, senior district justic...

Margaret Bria, senior district justice, retires

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The York Daily Record

Margaret Bria, senior district justice, retires Margaret Bria, a senior district justice who served six terms as a district justice in Hanover, has retired. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2htwrGY Bria said in a news release that she retired as a district justice in 1997, and spent 19 years in the senior role, serving as needed in other district courts in the region, including in York County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hanover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snyder's of Hanover (Aug '09) Thu Lawyer up 7,194
News Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop Dec 25 Fitus T Bluster 1
power outage littlestown pa (Nov '14) Dec 21 Javajunkie334 7
Is Sam's Club Still Planned for Gateway? (Nov '13) Nov '16 Amanda 2
News Power outage hits rush hour (May '10) Nov '16 David Dell 16
News Ex-security guard charged in thefts at Hanover ... (May '11) Oct '16 Private 6
News Police: Littlestown woman bites child as discip... Oct '16 privone2001 3
See all Hanover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hanover Forum Now

Hanover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hanover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Hanover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,685

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC