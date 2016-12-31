Longtime Hanover barber works his las...

Longtime Hanover barber works his last shift

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Evening Sun

Bob Young retired from Weaver's Barber Shop after 11 years, capping off his career as a Hanover barber for more than five decades.

