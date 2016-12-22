A Hanover man has been charged for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, which started in Jan. 2015, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Daniel Bowman. Hanover man assaulted 14-year-old girl, police say A Hanover man has been charged for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, which started in Jan. 2015, according to an affidavit filed with District Judge Daniel Bowman.

