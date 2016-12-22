Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop
There are 1 comment on the Evening Sun story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop. In it, Evening Sun reports that:
A Hanover man told police he was sorry after he struggled with a police officer Dec. 12 - and was Tasered more than once. Hanover man apologizes after fighting cop A Hanover man told police he was sorry after he struggled with a police officer Dec. 12 - and was Tasered more than once.
#1 3 hrs ago
I hope the cops beat the Obama out of this slug.
