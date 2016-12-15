District court records for York County
District court records for York County Court records for District Judge's Dubs and Miner Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2hTfWRR Anthony Rey Bowman, of Hanover, paid $1,032.50 in costs and fines for disorderly conduct charges filed by Hanover Borough Police Department. Charles James Edgar Jr., of Littlestown, criminal conspiracy of theft by deception and theft by deception charges filed by Hanover Borough Police Department, waived for court.
