What to do if a loved one is mentally ill? Often the only option is a nursing home.
Clara Gamargo talks about her son, Marquis Gamargo, in her home in Kansas City. Marquis, 24, has schizophrenia and the state of Missouri has guardianship of him and has placed him in a skilled nursing facility in Hannibal, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hannibal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mature Women (Apr '16)
|Apr 29
|Thomas Titman
|4
|Street address
|Apr 29
|Former resident
|1
|Gays Across the River (May '10)
|Apr 28
|pennys on the dime
|7
|mathew clatt (Jul '12)
|Apr 26
|Grammar Police
|16
|hot guys in palmyra?
|Apr 26
|Juan ValdezFart
|2
|Courtney Cox related to Shane Strassberg 1st ba...
|Apr '17
|Ibe steak n shake
|1
|Single 40 to 50 year old women in Hannibal (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Gomer Pyle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hannibal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC