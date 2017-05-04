What to do if a loved one is mentally...

What to do if a loved one is mentally ill? Often the only option is a nursing home.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Clara Gamargo talks about her son, Marquis Gamargo, in her home in Kansas City. Marquis, 24, has schizophrenia and the state of Missouri has guardianship of him and has placed him in a skilled nursing facility in Hannibal, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hannibal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mature Women (Apr '16) Apr 29 Thomas Titman 4
Street address Apr 29 Former resident 1
Gays Across the River (May '10) Apr 28 pennys on the dime 7
mathew clatt (Jul '12) Apr 26 Grammar Police 16
hot guys in palmyra? Apr 26 Juan ValdezFart 2
Courtney Cox related to Shane Strassberg 1st ba... Apr '17 Ibe steak n shake 1
Single 40 to 50 year old women in Hannibal (Jul '14) Apr '17 Gomer Pyle 2
See all Hannibal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hannibal Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at May 07 at 10:18AM CDT

Hannibal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hannibal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Hannibal, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC