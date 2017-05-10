THEATER: IVT offers new 4-show ticket package

Indian Valley Theatre will offer a package of four live shows for the 2017-2018 Season for $53, a savings over the purchase of individual shows. This limited special package, with shows presented Fridays through Sundays, will include: a This spirited tale of a legendary, real-life American original follows the exploits of Molly Brown, whose feisty determination to rise above her impoverished beginnings leads her from the backwoods of Hannibal, Mo., to the palaces of Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.