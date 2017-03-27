U.S. Highway 36 - " Interstate 72 Cor...

U.S. Highway 36 - " Interstate 72 Corridor Transportation...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Monroe County Appeal

Announces Repeal of Half-Cent Sales Tax The U.S. Highway 36 - Interstate 72 Corridor Transportation Development District announces the repeal of its half-cent sales tax, effective July 31, 2017. The District's sales tax was established on January 1, 2006, for a period of up to 15 years to support paying for a 52-mile expansion project of U.S. Highway 36 from Hannibal west to Macon, MO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monroe County Appeal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hannibal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gays Across the River (May '10) Mar 22 Todd 6
News Pike County arrests reported by sheriff (Dec '07) Mar 14 Tom 4
hot guys in palmyra? Mar 11 pennys on the dime 1
Gabriellas Restaurant (Sep '13) Dec '16 Fartley McCrappin... 6
Sounds pathetic but need help Dec '16 Fartley McCrappin... 2
News GOP ousts state's No. 2 party official Nov '16 Eleanore 1
News Someone's watching them (May '06) Oct '16 Tom Sawyer 2
See all Hannibal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hannibal Forum Now

Hannibal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hannibal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Hannibal, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC