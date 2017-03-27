U.S. Highway 36 - " Interstate 72 Corridor Transportation...
Announces Repeal of Half-Cent Sales Tax The U.S. Highway 36 - Interstate 72 Corridor Transportation Development District announces the repeal of its half-cent sales tax, effective July 31, 2017. The District's sales tax was established on January 1, 2006, for a period of up to 15 years to support paying for a 52-mile expansion project of U.S. Highway 36 from Hannibal west to Macon, MO.
