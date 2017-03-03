Season Tickets on Sale Next Week for The Muny's 2017 Season, Featuring NEWSIES and More

The Muny announced today that season tickets for The Muny's 2017 summer season will be available for purchase beginning at 9am Monday, March 6. Tickets can be purchased online at www.muny.org , by phone 534 - 1111 or in person at The Muny Box Office, open 9am - 5pm, Monday through Friday. The Muny celebrates its 99th season in Forest Park this summer.

