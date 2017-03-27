Man connected to slain officer pleads...

Man connected to slain officer pleads guilty to drug charge

45 min ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A man who was arrested in connection to the killing of a New Mexico police officer has pleaded guilty to a drug charge. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that 45-year-old Tony Jones, of Hannibal, Missouri, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of possession of methamphetamine in a Las Cruces court.

