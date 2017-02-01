Schuleters welcome Claire Marie- Pleasant Hill
Jan. 21, a daughter was born to LeRoy and Ashley Schuleter of Vandalia, Mo. Claire Marie weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce and was born at 4:30 p.m. at Hannibal, Mo.
