Schuleters welcome Claire Marie- Pleasant Hill

Schuleters welcome Claire Marie- Pleasant Hill

Jan. 21

Jan. 21, a daughter was born to LeRoy and Ashley Schuleter of Vandalia, Mo. Claire Marie weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce and was born at 4:30 p.m. at Hannibal, Mo.

