Past ARRL Midwest Division Director Lew Gordon, K4VX, SK
Past ARRL Midwest Division Director Lew Gordon, K4VX, of Hannibal, Missouri, died on February 25. He was 87. Although he had been suffering from cancer, Gordon had remained active on the air until his death. Licensed in 1947, Gordon was a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
