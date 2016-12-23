Positivity: For the ex-slave who bles...

Positivity: For the ex-slave who blessed Denver, a path to sainthood opens

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BizzyBlog.com

Dec 18, 2016 / 07:15 pm .- Julia Greeley was born into slavery in Hannibal, Missouri. But her cause for sainthood was opened on Sunday in Denver, where her life of devotion and service continues to inspire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BizzyBlog.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hannibal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabriellas Restaurant (Sep '13) Dec 21 Fartley McCrappin... 6
Sounds pathetic but need help Dec 21 Fartley McCrappin... 2
News GOP ousts state's No. 2 party official Nov '16 Eleanore 1
News Someone's watching them (May '06) Oct '16 Tom Sawyer 2
Good place to drink and listen to live music? Oct '16 adm of common sense 2
mathew clatt (Jul '12) Oct '16 Grammar Police 14
who knows (Feb '16) Oct '16 Elephant Rhino 2
See all Hannibal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hannibal Forum Now

Hannibal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hannibal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Hannibal, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,902

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC