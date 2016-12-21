Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Now Open...

Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Now Open In Chillicothe, MO

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Hotel Interactive

The 78-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Chillicothe, Missouri is now open with its smart, inventive public space and guest room design, and its bright and inviting decor. Located at 220 Business Highway 36, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Chillicothe will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Ehrhardt's Macon LLC of Hannibal, Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hannibal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabriellas Restaurant (Sep '13) Dec 21 Fartley McCrappin... 6
Sounds pathetic but need help Dec 21 Fartley McCrappin... 2
News GOP ousts state's No. 2 party official Nov '16 Eleanore 1
News Someone's watching them (May '06) Oct '16 Tom Sawyer 2
Good place to drink and listen to live music? Oct '16 adm of common sense 2
mathew clatt (Jul '12) Oct '16 Grammar Police 14
who knows (Feb '16) Oct '16 Elephant Rhino 2
See all Hannibal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hannibal Forum Now

Hannibal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hannibal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Hannibal, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC