Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Now Open In Chillicothe, MO
The 78-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Chillicothe, Missouri is now open with its smart, inventive public space and guest room design, and its bright and inviting decor. Located at 220 Business Highway 36, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Chillicothe will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Ehrhardt's Macon LLC of Hannibal, Missouri.
