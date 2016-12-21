Posts open doors on Thanksgiving

While many spent their Thanksgiving either at home or celebrating the holiday with friends and family, Legion family members across the country were at their posts providing a holiday meal for members of the military, the community and their fellow Legionnaires. One such post, Chincoteague Post 159 in Virginia, served up a meal for its community's active-duty military and their families, veterans, senior citizens, home-bound area residents and those unable to afford a meal of their own.

