A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials
Looking at the numbers, playing hard to get seems to have paid off for Wayne County in its bargaining over the future of the unfinished jail site. The latest bids were released Thursday from Dan Gilbert's Rock Ventures and Walsh Construction, the only building firm to express interest in finishing the jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit drivers are nation's best, according to...
|37 min
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|hiring for Chrysler (Dec '13)
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|3
|I hate all white people. They all are like Trump (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|you hate the truth
|43
|Does anyone know Steven G. Carter of Detroit Mi...
|Jun 29
|Catfish Hunter
|1
|Hostas $5
|Jun 26
|Chardo
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC