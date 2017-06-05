Tuesday morning hearing offers chance...

Tuesday morning hearing offers chance to oppose toxic waste expansion

Activists opposed to the tenfold expansion of a hazardous waste facility in Detroit are urging people to join them in speaking out at a hearing on the plan tomorrow afternoon. The plan to expand the facility owned by U.S. Ecology, based in Boise, Idaho, has been the subject of our coverage before .

