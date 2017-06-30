Teachers in Metro Detroit's multiethnic schools are engaging students though inclusive curriculum

At Kosciuszko Middle School in Hamtramck, at least seven different languages are spoken by students, whose ethnic backgrounds include Yemeni, Bengali, Bosnian, Albanian, Polish, and Lebanese. While this may not be your typical American school, it is a microcosm of the multiethnic city of Hamtramck, home to the country's first Muslim majority city council.

