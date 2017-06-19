Sentencing for driver who led police ...

Sentencing for driver who led police on chase

Monday Jun 12 Read more: WXYZ

A woman who led police on a dangerous high speed chase through Detroit and Hamtramck is set to be sentenced today. Valerie Margaret Mathews, 28 of Sterling Heights, was found guilty of fleeing and eluding police.

