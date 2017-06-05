New show by Jimbo Easter and Theoloni...

New show by Jimbo Easter and Theolonius Bone defies logic

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Metro Times

Prolific art misfits Jimbo Easter and Thelonius Bone are melding their demented visions in a show titled Have You Seen Me? at Popps Packing arts venue in Hamtramck. The flyer for their show is a painted recreation of a milk carton's missing persons panel with their photos and helpful descriptors such as "responds to shiny objects" and "last seen at an A&P parking lot."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Juszczyk 5 hr GrossedOut 4
Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09) Mon Stayaway 14
News NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!?? Sun makebtc123 1
Obama has Phimosis Jun 2 Scotty Steiner 1
News Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a... Jun 2 uradBag 4
Be aware of Ashley Main on Tinder Jun 1 Ashley main 1
Detroit World's Fair Jun 1 Armond 1
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC