New show by Jimbo Easter and Theolonius Bone defies logic
Prolific art misfits Jimbo Easter and Thelonius Bone are melding their demented visions in a show titled Have You Seen Me? at Popps Packing arts venue in Hamtramck. The flyer for their show is a painted recreation of a milk carton's missing persons panel with their photos and helpful descriptors such as "responds to shiny objects" and "last seen at an A&P parking lot."
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Juszczyk
|5 hr
|GrossedOut
|4
|Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Stayaway
|14
|NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!??
|Sun
|makebtc123
|1
|Obama has Phimosis
|Jun 2
|Scotty Steiner
|1
|Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a...
|Jun 2
|uradBag
|4
|Be aware of Ashley Main on Tinder
|Jun 1
|Ashley main
|1
|Detroit World's Fair
|Jun 1
|Armond
|1
