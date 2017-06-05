Michigan mayors pledge to support Paris accord
Six Michigan mayors have pledged to uphold the Paris Agreements, days after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the international agreement designed to curb climate change. Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski is the latest Michigan mayor to lock arms with a group of mayors who say despite the President's wishes, they will continue to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
