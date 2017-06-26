Hamtramck artist Emily Wood featured ...

Hamtramck artist Emily Wood featured in new video

Monday Jun 26 Read more: Metro Times

Typically, when people are asked to envision landscape artists, they think of painters who set up easels on hillsides and paint rich, gorgeous oil artworks of pastoral scenes. Well, Emily Wood is an artist who creates spare line drawings of landscapes, and they're full of trash, power lines, and ramshackle Hamtramck houses.

