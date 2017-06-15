Charges of collusion and other drama at Hamtramck City Council last night
In a stormy meeting last night, Hamtramck City Council approved the hiring of a new city manager by a slim majority. The meeting appeared to be the culmination of a long-running campaign by a majority of the city council to unseat City Manager Katrina Powell and replace her with somebody more to their liking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hostas $5
|19 min
|Chardo
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|True That
|20,946
|Robert Juszczyk
|1 hr
|TooSad
|7
|Pregnant woman shot 4 times outside Detroit home
|17 hr
|@Kelly
|1
|48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit
|Sat
|ThomasA
|2
|do not shop at art van (Nov '06)
|Jun 19
|Anonymous
|267
|Why Trumps have so much Plastic Surgery?
|Jun 19
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC