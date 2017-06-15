Charges of collusion and other drama ...

Charges of collusion and other drama at Hamtramck City Council last night

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Metro Times

In a stormy meeting last night, Hamtramck City Council approved the hiring of a new city manager by a slim majority. The meeting appeared to be the culmination of a long-running campaign by a majority of the city council to unseat City Manager Katrina Powell and replace her with somebody more to their liking.

