A wealthy Birmingham businessman lost his fight to keep Hamtramck trashy

Tuesday Jun 6

A judge has ordered wealthy Hamtramck businessman Henry Velleman to pay fines of $100 each on two tickets for littering that he initially fought. Velleman, who lives in Birmingham, is also Hamtramck's largest downtown property owner.

Hamtramck, MI

