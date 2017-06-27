A new program teaches Detroiters how ...

A new program teaches Detroiters how to invest in property to profit from city's real estate boom

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Model D

Wealthy developers are snapping up properties left and right in Detroit, leaving many residents to wonder if they'll be left with just the scraps. But, according to a City Lab article titled, "Can Detroiters Finally Get a Stake in the City's Real-Estate Boom?", a new real estate program looks to give Detroiters the information they need to invest in property.

