Video: Alex Clark of Bon Bon Bon at S...

Video: Alex Clark of Bon Bon Bon at Startup Story Night

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Model D

Earlier this year, at Planet Ant Hall in Hamtramck, five metro Detroit entrepreneurs performed stories about challenges they've overcome to grow their businesses. The first-ever Startup Story Night was emceed by Glynn Washington, whose Snap Judgment program can be heard weekly on over 400 NPR stations and is downloaded over two million times every month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Model D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09) 5 hr Stayaway 14
News NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!?? 21 hr makebtc123 1
Obama has Phimosis Fri Scotty Steiner 1
News Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a... Jun 2 uradBag 4
Be aware of Ashley Main on Tinder Jun 1 Ashley main 1
Detroit World's Fair Jun 1 Armond 1
Robert Juszczyk May 30 MaddieE 3
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC