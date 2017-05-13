No Boys Allowed: Taxpayer-Funded Michigan High School Holds Special Prom For Muslim Girls
Female Muslim students at Hamtramck High School, a public high school six miles north of Detroit, held their annual girls-only prom last weekend. It's intended to be a safe space for Muslim girls who must adhere to strict religious practices which include wearing hijabs in public and which prevent attending co-ed dances.
