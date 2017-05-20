Kamau Bell: What I learned from Muslims in small-town America

There's no religion in this country that is more misunderstood, mis-categorized, and misidentified than Islam. Whether it is Sikh men in turbans being attacked because people believe they are Muslims , or so-called liberal allies encouraging Muslim women who wear hijab to "liberate" themselves by taking it off, or all the confusion and fear around Sharia, halal meat, and Muslim-American sports heroes, we have a lot to learn.

