Hundreds expected to bike to work in ...

Hundreds expected to bike to work in Detroit on May 19

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Curbed Detroit

Commuters in Detroit may notice many on two wheels on Detroit's main roadways Friday morning. May 19 is the annual Bike to Work Day, and hundreds from the suburbs and the city are expected to participate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09) Mon Stayaway 14
News NBA Finals Schedule and DBB meet up??!!?? Sun makebtc123 1
Obama has Phimosis Jun 2 Scotty Steiner 1
News Detroit poet calls out Dave Chappelle's jokes a... Jun 2 uradBag 4
Be aware of Ashley Main on Tinder Jun 1 Ashley main 1
Detroit World's Fair Jun 1 Armond 1
Robert Juszczyk May 30 MaddieE 3
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC