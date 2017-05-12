Hamtramck City Council erupts in screaming, swearing, and little else
Congratulations, Warren: Your city council looks a lot better, relatively speaking, this Friday afternoon. But it's only by comparison, and courtesy of the Hamtramck City Council .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Tony Estrada
|21,025
|One man and seven women on the 8-member Detroit...
|Sun
|The Honest Man
|1
|Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09)
|Sat
|investor
|10
|We need high speed trains!
|May 13
|Henry Ford
|13
|Need GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA!
|May 13
|Angel
|1
|Andrew James Christiansen
|May 13
|Youre dumb
|2
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|May 13
|Churchlady
|133
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC