Cadillac's Allante paces 1992 Indy 500 field
The Cadillac Allante, featuring General Motors' new Northstar V-8 engine, paces the 33-car field at the Indianapolis 500 on May 24, 1992. With a 4.6-liter V-8 engine that turned out 290 hp and 290 pounds-feet of torque, the Allante was billed as "the world's most powerful front-wheel-drive roadster."
