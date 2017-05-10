Boxfest Detroit Announces 14th Annual Festival

The producers of BoxFest Detroit have announced performance dates for BoxFest Detroit 2017, an annual theater festival that showcases and creates opportunities for female-identifying directors. BoxFest Detroit 2017 will run Fridays and Saturdays, August 18 - 26 at Planet Ant Theatre, 2357 Caniff Ave, Hamtramck, MI, 48212.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.