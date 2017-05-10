Boxfest Detroit Announces 14th Annual...

Boxfest Detroit Announces 14th Annual Festival

The producers of BoxFest Detroit have announced performance dates for BoxFest Detroit 2017, an annual theater festival that showcases and creates opportunities for female-identifying directors. BoxFest Detroit 2017 will run Fridays and Saturdays, August 18 - 26 at Planet Ant Theatre, 2357 Caniff Ave, Hamtramck, MI, 48212.

