Bon Bon Bon's Alex Clark talks about her chocolate company's big new home

Tuesday May 2

With a keg of beer, plenty of bons, and lots of swag, Alexandra Clark and the Bon Bon Bon crew bid farewell on Saturday to its small storefront at 2756 Evaline St. in downtown Hamtramck. The cozy 650-square-foot space is where Clark grew the company from a small shop with enough in its bank account to put a coat of paint on the wall into one of Detroit's favorite and most successful food businesses.

