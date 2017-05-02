Bon Bon Bon's Alex Clark talks about her chocolate company's big new home
With a keg of beer, plenty of bons, and lots of swag, Alexandra Clark and the Bon Bon Bon crew bid farewell on Saturday to its small storefront at 2756 Evaline St. in downtown Hamtramck. The cozy 650-square-foot space is where Clark grew the company from a small shop with enough in its bank account to put a coat of paint on the wall into one of Detroit's favorite and most successful food businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for any information about the owner of ...
|5 hr
|Scott
|1
|Diversity of opinions
|8 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Michael fletcher
|11 hr
|Wellsaid
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09)
|Tue
|hungouttodry
|9
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|May 7
|watching livonia
|36
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC