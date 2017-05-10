A bold vision for Highland Park
When looking at real estate and development in Detroit over the next few years, it's important to keep an eye on Highland Park, which has incredible opportunity along the Woodward corridor and beyond. Last year, Highland Park mayor Hubert Yopp tasked the Tax Increment Financing Authority Board of Directors to develop a two, five, and ten year plan for development in Highland Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diversity of opinions
|12 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Andrew James Christiansen
|Thu
|Justkeepinitreal
|1
|Looking for any information about the owner of ...
|Wed
|Scott
|1
|Michael fletcher
|Wed
|Wellsaid
|2
|Review: Alexis Realty Solutions LLC (Jul '09)
|May 9
|hungouttodry
|9
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|May 7
|watching livonia
|36
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC