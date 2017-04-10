VIDEO: Woman in high-speed chase jumps out of rolling car, police say ...
A police chase through the Detroit area ended with a woman being tackled by police after she led them on a high-speed chase. WJBK reported that when Detroit police officers attempted to pull over a blue Ford transit vehicle in Hamtramck, Michigan, after a call of a possible kidnapping, the female driver took off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ...
|21 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|35
|Off the Hook Revenge Site (Aug '16)
|Tue
|lucifuge1973
|4
|My sexual lust for Adolf Hitler
|Mon
|Nazi Sympathizer
|1
|What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14)
|Mon
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|235
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Rexella Van Impe's 15 facelifts a SIN (Jul '13)
|Mon
|milkweeds
|131
|Excellent chesterfield
|Apr 8
|Darrell Ruttan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hamtramck Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC