VIDEO: Woman in high-speed chase jumps out of rolling car, police say ...

Tuesday Apr 4

A police chase through the Detroit area ended with a woman being tackled by police after she led them on a high-speed chase. WJBK reported that when Detroit police officers attempted to pull over a blue Ford transit vehicle in Hamtramck, Michigan, after a call of a possible kidnapping, the female driver took off.

