Riot Grrrl 90s Comes to Ferndale

Riot Grrrl 90s Comes to Ferndale

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pridesource.com

Fresh off a very successful run at the Planet Ant Theatre in Hamtramck, Riot Grrrl 90s comes to Ferndale for a two weekend - limited engagement at The Ringwald Theater at 22742 Woodward Ave. Set in 1990s suburbia, Rachel and Jen meet in French class and become instant best friends. Their mutual love of Nintendo, Riot Grrrl music and smoking cigarettes gets disrupted when Rachel's neighbor, Mike, starts hanging around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hamtramck Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr WPWW 20,942
Is it to late for Warren to be saved? (Jun '08) 6 hr Sam Winborn 6
News Why are there no black-owned grocery stores in ... 8 hr The Realist Axe 17
What would be the best way to CLEAN UP DETROIT? (Sep '14) Mon Tony 234
We need high speed trains! Mon Tony 11
News Police: Man arrested for taking lottery tickets Apr 3 ThomasA 2
News New video shows kangaroo on stage at 'The Joe' Apr 3 Christian forever 1
See all Hamtramck Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hamtramck Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Wayne County was issued at April 05 at 11:18PM EDT

Hamtramck Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hamtramck Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Hamtramck, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC