Fresh off a very successful run at the Planet Ant Theatre in Hamtramck, Riot Grrrl 90s comes to Ferndale for a two weekend - limited engagement at The Ringwald Theater at 22742 Woodward Ave. Set in 1990s suburbia, Rachel and Jen meet in French class and become instant best friends. Their mutual love of Nintendo, Riot Grrrl music and smoking cigarettes gets disrupted when Rachel's neighbor, Mike, starts hanging around.

