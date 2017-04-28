Pretty Ghouls record release party at UFO Factory this Saturday,...
We make no mistake about our love for the Pretty Ghouls ; they're simply one of the best live bands around. The other week, they sent us the best promo package we might ever have gotten , including the two limited-edition 7"s that they're playing a release party for, Saturday, April 29 at UFO .
Hamtramck Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|15 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|DETROIT POLICE OFFICER RANDOMLY SHOT in the HEA...
|19 hr
|MARK ANTHONY TFRAINA
|1
|List of Trump Accomplishments for "We the Peopl...
|Sun
|Trump Lies
|1
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Sun
|NickyB
|8
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Apr 27
|Patrick
|35
|What can $80K buy you in Detroit?
|Apr 27
|Negroes r chimps
|2
