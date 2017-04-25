MAP: In Southeast Michigan, Hamtramck has largest percentage of uninsured residents
According to the most recent census data available, Hamtramck is home to the largest percentage of uninsured residents in Southeast Michigan. Drawing Detroit , a community blog fueled by the staff of Wayne State University's Center for Urban Studies, created this map to illustrate the data the shows less than 80 percent of people in Hamtramck have health coverage.
