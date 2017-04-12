Here's the trailer for - Detroit,' th...

Here's the trailer for - Detroit,' the new film about the '67 uprising

We now have a trailer for Detroit , the upcoming dramatization of the Motor City's infamous 1967 summer of civil unrest. Annapurna Pictures released the trailer today , revealing an Aug. 4 release date.

