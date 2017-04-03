Hamtramck whistleblower lawsuit that spanned years cost more than $275,000
A whistleblower lawsuit involving a former Hamtramck public works employee was settled last week for $75,000, but the actual cost may have exceeded $300,000, when attorney fees are included. Steve Shaya, a former Hamtramck director of public services, who was fired in 2014, sued the city, police chief and others claiming his civil rights had been violated.
